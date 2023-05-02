English
    Laurus Labs: Is the worst priced in?

    We expect FY24 to be the year of consolidation for top-line growth. Margins are expected to bottom out as operating leverage kicks in first for formulation capacity and later on for CDMO opportunity.

    Anubhav Sahu
    May 02, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
    Laurus Labs saw a sequential drop in financials in Q4FY23 results.

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights: CDMO business shrinks with the closure of large purchase orders ARV business to improve gradually with help from Global Fund order Material traction in synthesis and bio-business to happen after new capacities Margins expected to bottom out as operating leverage kicks in Valuation attractive for a longer term play   Laurus Labs (CMP: Rs 308; Market cap: Rs 16,569 crore) saw a sequential drop in financials in Q4FY23 results, chiefly due to the closure of an order in the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO)...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers