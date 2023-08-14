English
    KEC International: All-round improvement to support earnings, stock

    With higher scale, strong orders in hand, order pipeline and improvement in margins, the earnings trajectory remains strong

    Jitendra Kumar Gupta
    August 14, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST
    The T&D segment could once again drive growth higher, considering the strong capex cycle over the next 6-7 years

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights  Improving execution leads to higher revenue growth Strong recovery in T&D business helped in higher scale and margins Margins saw good uptick, led by lower cost and losses in subsidiaries Debt reduces with net working capital improving to support balance                sheet Stock trading 21 times its fiscal 2025 estimated earnings   We have been quite upbeat about the prospects of KEC International (CMP: Rs 614/Market Cap: Rs 15,785.23) and strongly suggested the stock around the Rs 430 level,...

