KEC International: All-round improvement to support earnings, stock

The T&D segment could once again drive growth higher, considering the strong capex cycle over the next 6-7 years

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Improving execution leads to higher revenue growth Strong recovery in T&D business helped in higher scale and margins Margins saw good uptick, led by lower cost and losses in subsidiaries Debt reduces with net working capital improving to support balance sheet Stock trading 21 times its fiscal 2025 estimated earnings We have been quite upbeat about the prospects of KEC International (CMP: Rs 614/Market Cap: Rs 15,785.23) and strongly suggested the stock around the Rs 430 level,...