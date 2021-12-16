ITC: Wait gets a bit longer for value unlocking

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

ITC’s (CMP: Rs 224; Market Capitalisation: Rs 2,76,022 crore) maiden analyst day saw it putting forth an overview for each of the business segments and getting it future-ready, consumer-centric and agile. It seems the Street remains unimpressed, given that nothing is forthcoming in the short to the medium term. ITC has underperformed the Nifty as well as other FMCG companies. Value-unlocking plans Listing of ITC Infotech is a possibility and is being discussed by the board. However, no fixed time line...