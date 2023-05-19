ITC: Continued all-round performance

The Q4FY23 results of ITC saw an all-round performance.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Results in line with expectation Highest-ever EBITDA margins in FMCG business De-merger of the hotel business awaited Investors with moderate return expectation can accumulate stock on declines The Q4FY23 results of ITC (CMP: Rs 420; Market capitalisation: Rs 5,21,543 crore) saw an all-round performance, except for the agri-division, as wheat exports were banned from May 2022. ITC has declared a total dividend of Rs 15.5 per share in FY23, compared to Rs 11.50 per share in FY22. March 2023 quarter performance Gross revenues (ex-wheat exports)...