Is Unichem deal a misstep for Ipca Labs?

Unichem’s capacities are severely underutilised which can be leveraged for the export markets where Ipca Labs has a strong presence

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Transaction deal appears expensive Enhances export exposure to regulated markets Significant scope for cost rationalisation & revival of idle facilities Valuation at discount to long-term average after recent correction Ipca Labs’s decision to buy a stake in Unichem has not gone down well with the Street, given the expensive valuation. Further, the deal warrants strong follow-up measures to meet the targeted operating metrics for Unichem. Having said that, investors should not ignore the improving API export business as various challenges (regulatory, Sartan APIs, and...