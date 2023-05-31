Is the worst over for Bandhan Bank?

aa

Highlights Profit surges in FY23 Collection efficiency improves, GNPA ratio declines Stress pool in micro-finance book declines, but slippages still high Management aiming a 20 percent loan growth in FY24 Credit cost seems to have peaked, guidance of 2 percent in FY24 vs 4.3 percent in FY23 Valuation at historical lows but stock will remain rangebound Banks are on a roll as reflected in the solid earnings performance in FY23. So is the microfinance industry, which is seeing a strong profitable growth. However, Bandhan Bank (CMP:...