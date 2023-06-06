Info Edge: IT hiring slowdown persists, valuation unsupportive

Info Edge delivered better-than-expected financial results for Q4FY23.

Highlights Write-off in 4B Networks & Bijnis raise concerns Q4FY23 results ahead of Street expectations IT hiring slowdown key challenge in FY24 Reduction in marketing spend reins in EBITDA loss of 99 acres & Jeevansathi At FY25 PE of 61.5x, valuation is demanding Info Edge (CMP: Rs 4,136.90; Market capitalisation: Rs 53,442 crore) has been in the news, of late, due to the investment write-downs in 4B networks and Bijnis. Amidst this, it delivered better-than-expected financial results for Q4FY23, led by recruitment solutions and 99 acres. EBITDA...