Indraprastha Gas: Pricing power, volume to help offset higher input cost

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL; CMP: Rs 370.55; MCap: Rs 25,938 crore) has reported a weak set of results, hit by record input gas costs despite an all-time high sales volume of 7.66 mmscmd. IGL was the least affected among peers and benefited from a higher share of CNG volume. IGL's revenue grew by 21 percent, sequentially, to Rs 2,215 crore, driven by the realisation of Rs 31.5/scm, up 14.4 percent over Q2FY22. December quarter performance IGL's EBITDA fell 11.4 percent, sequentially, to...