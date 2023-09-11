Indraprastha Gas: Can it pump up the portfolio?

Indraprastha Gas is recovering well after a tight FY23.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Revenue fell 7.6 percent sequentially due to price cut Unit EBITDA of Rs 8.6/scm came in above Street estimate Further CNG price cuts planned in some of the GAs Vehicle conversion picking up, stood at 14,800 in June Management guiding to a 7.5-8 per scm EBITDA for FY24 FY24 Capex guidance of Rs 1,400-1,500 crore Valuation at FY25 PE of 18.3x, below its long-term average PE multiple Indraprastha Gas (IGL; CMP: Rs 481.75; Market Capitalisation: Rs 33,723 Crore), like Mahanagar Gas, is recovering well after a tight...