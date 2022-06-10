English
    Indian paper industry: a glossy and shiny future

    With only 5 percent of the world’s production share and a massive gap in per capita paper consumption, the long-term growth looks promising. Economic reforms, rising literacy rates, and an exponential e-commerce demand for packaging will only spur growth

    June 10, 2022 / 12:08 PM IST
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    The recent buzz in paper stocks was driven by a post-COVID demand surge, rising e-commerce, reopening of educational institutions and offices, and an all-time high paper and pulp exports. Despite a sharp spike in major input costs due to global turmoil, the sector witnessed healthy margins, fuelled by volume growth and higher realisations. Going forward, the ban on single-use plastics is an added sweetener. We expect the overall performance of paper stocks to be in sync with the economic cycle. The...

