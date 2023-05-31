Indian Energy Exchange: Taking a pause as earnings shrink in the near term

Highlights Volumes drop in key segments led by lower demand Contribution from other segments protects profitability Buyback of shares to add value for the existing shareholders Fiscal 2024 would be crucial in terms of earnings growth Stock trading 35 times its fiscal 2025 earnings The Russia-Ukraine war, supply-side issues, and increased industrial demand have led to a significant increase in global prices of coal and gas, impactingthe energy cost in the domestic market as well. Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), which...