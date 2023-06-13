Hyderabad Industries: Time to accumulate, but keep patience

.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Roofing segment had a stable Q4 Margins in roofing business to normalise over 2-3 quarters Building solutions cross Rs 500 crore turnover in FY23 Parador sales contracted 15 percent last year Stock has most likely bottomed out The last financial year (FY23) was extremely difficult for building materials company Hyderabad Industry (HIL) due to the uncertain geopolitical situation in Europe, unprecedented volatility in foreign currency markets, and cost-push inflation squeezing margins. Although domestic sales improved, sales in the European market were down by...