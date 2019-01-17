HUL Q3 Quick take: Volume led growth sustains on a high base

The premium valuation factors in limited volatility in earnings, innovation profile and strong execution capabilities
Broadly as per our expectation, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) posted a decent set of Q3 FY19 earnings mainly led by volume growth. Domestic sales grew 13 percent year-on-year (YoY). Volumes rose 10 percent versus 11 percent in the base quarter.Result snapshot
Source: Company
One of the positive takeaways from the initial management commentary is that rural demand remained the flag bearer of overall growth. All the three divisions posted double-digit sales growth YoY making it the fifth such consecutive quarter. Among key trends from the quarter gone by were premiumisation for fabric wash and personal wash, improved rural reach in household care and new launches.
Gross margin contracted 76 bps on higher crude oil linked raw material cost in the quarter gone by. EBITDA margin, however, improved on better product mix, operating leverage and cost rationalisation.