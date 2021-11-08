How much more can SBI’s stock rally on the back of stellar earnings in Q2FY22?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

State Bank of India (SBI; CMP: Rs 530; M Cap: Rs 473,406 crore) has reported robust earnings for the quarter ended September 2021. The largest bank saw its net profit rising by a whopping 67 percent to Rs 7,627 crore in Q2FY22, aided by a healthy growth in net interest income and a sharp fall in provisions/credit cost. (image) There was a one-time recovery gain from Dewan Housing Finance and income tax refund, from which the bank created an upfront...