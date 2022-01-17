HDFC Bank Q3: Strong on lower provisions; can the stock bounce back in 2022?

File image of HDFC Bank

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

HDFC Bank (CMP: Rs 1,545; M Cap: Rs 856,439 crore) posted a strong performance in the third quarter of FY22 (Q3 FY22), maintaining consistency. Net profit increased by 18 percent year on year (YoY) in the quarter, aided by lower provisions/credit costs. Healthy loan growth and improved asset quality were the key positives. They were partially offset by weak margins and fee income. Though margin was stable at 4.1 percent in Q3FY22, it stood at the lower end of the...