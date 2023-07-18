HDFC Bank posts healthy Q1 FY24, likely to stay with the show post merger

aa

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights -Healthy growth in advances, led by retail -Merger will lead to a diversified loan book with a high share of mortgages -Deposit growth commendable, distribution franchise will drive growth further - Margins stable, operating expenses spike -Asset quality improves, credit cost at multi-quarter lows -ROA will be maintained in the range of 1.9-2.1 percent - Valuation prices in near-term hiccups In the last quarterly result as a standalone entity (prior to the merger of HDFC’s financials), HDFC Bank (CMP Rs...