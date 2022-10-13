HCL Tech — Stellar show in Q2 FY23 amid widespread macro concerns

Highlights Strong show from HCL Tech in a quarter marred by seasonal weakness in products Services drive revenue; company ups full-year revenue guidance Pricing uptick and other operational levers aid margin improvement despite wage hike Expects margin to look up, guiding to 18-19 percent for FY23 New deal wins strong and pipeline at a record Attrition stable, supply crunch easing, hiring lends confidence Valuation can correct in the event of deteriorating global macro, buy on weakness Amid widespread concern about disruptions in key markets due to economic...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Deflation spotted in FMCG territory, what's ahead for investors?
Oct 12, 2022 / 04:57 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: IMF forecasts India’s economy will grow, India should watchout for Russia's closeness to China and Pakistan, what Mutual Fund markets say about investors' preference and moreRead Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Fighting the Fed
Sep 3, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST
India is bracing for the ripple effect of the frontloading of rate hikes by the US Fed. The question is, can it have the last laughRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers