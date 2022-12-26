English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Happiest Minds – Why a steeper correction is possible

    The valuation is still heady in comparison to global peers and there is room for further correction in the stock

    Madhuchanda Dey
    December 26, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST
    Happiest Minds – Why a steeper correction is possible

    Happiest Minds Technologies could underperform despite a winning performance.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Strong long-term outlook Excellent performance in H1 of FY23 Margin resilient amid wage revision in Q2 Supply-side challenges waning Macro concerns could impact demand for a few quarters Excellent long-term play to be added on correction We had advised earlier that Happiest Minds Technologies (CMP: Rs 848, Market Cap: Rs 12,457 crore) could underperform despite a winning performance. The same has played out with the stock declining 11 percent in the past three months against a 4 percent rally in the Nifty and 5 percent...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Gas shortage puts fertiliser industry in a tight spot

      Dec 23, 2022 / 03:14 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India’s housing sector well poised, improving ties with Iran crucial for India, ITC facing some rough weather, plan to optimise economic and social progress, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | How globalisation has changed the game of football

      Dec 10, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

      The cross-border flow of money and players in football has created fertile ground for economists to study these linkages. Of course, true fans care little for such material things and live for the simple joy of watching the game

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers