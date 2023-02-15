Global Health: Faster ramp-up in new facilities adds to financial health

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Top-line growth helped by in-patient volumes and ARPOB Higher operating expenses weighed on margins Plans to add more than 1,000 beds in 24 months Bulk of expansion is brownfield in nature & hence lower capex intensity Valuation at discount to peers Global Health Ltd (GHL), popularly known by its brand name Medanta (CMP: Rs 457; Market Cap: Rs 12,258 crore) posted good Q3FY23 results, overall, with the major contribution coming from the new developing hospitals of Lucknow and Patna. It is one of the largest...