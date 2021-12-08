Galaxy Surfactants: Look beyond the raw material inflation cliff

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Leading oleochemical maker Galaxy Surfactants (CMP: Rs 2,803; Market Cap: Rs 9,939 crore,) had a tough time recently, with disruptions across its supply chain. Lauryl alcohol, the key raw material which accounts for 50-55 percent of the total raw material cost, had surged from the levels of $1,800 per metric tonne (MT) in July-August to $3,000 per MT in October. Not just that. The supply of another key raw material, ethylene oxide, was also uneven. Naturally, production and margins were...