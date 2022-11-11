Galaxy Surfactants: H2 expected to be weaker than H1FY23

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Demand environment is muted Q2 performance chiefly dragged by AMET region Fatty alcohol prices drop significantly, expected to reflect in H2 top line Valuation ahead of fundamentals Galaxy Surfactants (CMP: Rs 2,827; Market cap: Rs 10,018 crore,), the leading oleochemical maker, has mentioned about an improvement in the global logistics situation and a drop in raw material prices. In a healthy demand scenario, this would have been a trigger for re-rating. But in the backdrop of a muted volume growth outlook, we believe investors...