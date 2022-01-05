GAIL India: Well placed to benefit from multiple tailwinds

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Gas marketing margins at a record high Strong long-term trajectory of gas transmission business Volumes and realisations rising in multiple segments GAIL India (CMP Rs 133; Market capitalisation: Rs 58,968 crore) continues to benefit from a steep LNG price environment and economic recovery while making the most of the positive policy support. The company is seeing a volume growth across all its businesses, and realisations are improving in all segments, except in LPG transmission. Driven by solid operational performance, GAIL, after a correction of...