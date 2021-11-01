For Escorts, numbers on track; demand picking up, but higher input cost a concern

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Escorts Ltd (CMP: Rs 1,580, Mcap: Rs 20,720 crore) has reported Q2 FY22 numbers that are in line with Street expectations though demand was lower because of delayed monsoon and significant cost pressure. Escorts continues to be in a sweet spot as it caters to rural areas where the sentiment is very positive. The company’s strong position in the domestic market and new products make us confident about its business. Further, its valuation is at a reasonable level — 19.6...