    Endurance Tech: Preferred choice after European recovery, robust orders

    Thanks to its robust product portfolio and an increasing share of its clients' business, ENDU consistently outperforms the broader industry.

    Nitin Agrawal
    September 07, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST
    A noteworthy aspect of the results is the revenue growth in ENDU's India business, despite a less favourable industry environment

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Progress continues in Europe business recovery Steady performance of India business Diminishing effects of semiconductor chip shortage and raw material price fluctuations Solid order pipeline ensures earnings clarity Currently, price below its long-term average valuation With sustained growth in domestic demand, international market recovery, and decreasing raw material costs, Endurance Tech (ENDU; CMP: Rs 1,638.15; Market Cap: Rs 23,010 crore) is witnessing a steady rise in its performance indicators. ENDU stands out as a favoured choice among auto ancillary firms, thanks to its technology-driven product...

