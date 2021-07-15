Emmbi Industries: Growth outlook bullish

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Packaging goods manufacturer Emmbi Industries reported excellent March quarter results with the best-ever operating revenues in the history of the company. While the second wave of COVID-19 has disrupted business momentum, the outlook for FY22 remains positive on the back of strong demand from underlying sectors like FMCG, auto and pharma. Quarterly result snapshot Emmbi’s quarterly revenues rose to Rs 93 crore, which implies almost 24 per cent growth year-on-year (YoY). However, the business reported operating margin compression of 190 basis points...