MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Emmbi Industries: Growth outlook bullish

Emmbi's management is optimistic on the medium-term outlook as the rebound in manufacturing confidence aligns with better global trade activity and rising consumer confidence

Sachin Pal
July 15, 2021 / 09:44 AM IST
Emmbi Industries: Growth outlook bullish

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Packaging goods manufacturer Emmbi Industries reported excellent March quarter results with the best-ever operating revenues in the history of the company. While the second wave of COVID-19 has disrupted business momentum, the outlook for FY22 remains positive on the back of strong demand from underlying sectors like FMCG, auto and pharma. Quarterly result snapshot Emmbi’s quarterly revenues rose to Rs 93 crore, which implies almost 24 per cent growth year-on-year (YoY). However, the business reported operating margin compression of 190 basis points...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Will it be a rush hour for startup IPOs after Zomato?

    Jul 14, 2021 / 03:45 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Zomato IPO all loaded up, SBI Chairman’s take on banking, dream start for Mindtree, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s love for aviation, the ‘ultimate index’, EMs fall from grace and more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Fire and ice

    Jul 10, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

    Is there a middle ground between higher inflation and deflation? Yes, there is one

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers