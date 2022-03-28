Emami: A perfect fit at an opportune time

Mishra Dhatu Nigam | The company reported higher profit at Rs 33.63 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 32.56 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 187.92 crore from Rs 163.77 crore YoY.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Emami (CMP: Rs 450; Market capitalisation: Rs 20,000 crore) has acquired Dermicool, one of the leading brands in the prickly-heat powder and cool talc category, from Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare for a total consideration of Rs 432 crore, excluding taxes and duties. The acquisition is likely to be funded through internal accruals and it is subject to customary closing conditions. This acquisition has been done at an opportune time and it is a strategic fit for Emami. Dermicool and Navratna operate...