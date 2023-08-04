Eicher continues to post stellar numbers

Eicher Motors Ltd has started FY24 on a strong note, driven by strong demand for premium bikes.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: A strong set of numbers in Q1FY24, driven by new products, price hikes, and focus on yield improvement Domestic demand outlook positive for medium to long term Despite challenges in export markets, company gained market share Commodity-linked cost pressure, shortage of semiconductor chips start easing Stock trades at a discount to fair value; accumulate Eicher Motors Ltd (EML; CMP: Rs 3,380; M Cap: Rs 92,500 crore) has started FY24 on a strong note, driven by strong demand for premium bikes. The outlook for the company...