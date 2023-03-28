Dwarikesh Sugar: Structural story at play with ethanol focus

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Well-integrated business model Better sugar recovery and uptick in sugar prices expected Sugar production to drop as more cane is diverted to ethanol Alcohol sales volume continuously trending up, to boost margins Dwarikesh Sugars (Dwarikesh; CMP: Rs 82; Market cap: Rs 1,530 crore) is seeing a paradigm shift in its business model with an aggressive capacity build-up in distillery. It is well-positioned to benefit from the government’s push for ethanol blending. The company is focusing on sweating existing ethanol assets and better sugar recovery. On...