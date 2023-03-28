Dwarikesh Sugar: Structural story at play with ethanol focus

Highlights: Well-integrated business model Better sugar recovery and uptick in sugar prices expected Sugar production to drop as more cane is diverted to ethanol Alcohol sales volume continuously trending up, to boost margins Dwarikesh Sugars (Dwarikesh; CMP: Rs 82; Market cap: Rs 1,530 crore) is seeing a paradigm shift in its business model with an aggressive capacity build-up in distillery. It is well-positioned to benefit from the government’s push for ethanol blending. The company is focusing on sweating existing ethanol assets and better sugar recovery. On...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | If all debt income is short term, what about equity?
Mar 27, 2023 / 02:51 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Rahul's expulsion could work in Congress's favour, major economies record stron...Read Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Between the Fed and a hard place
Mar 11, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST
The Fed is caught between combating inflation and worries over a financial mishapRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers