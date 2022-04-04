Dr Reddy’s: Improving exposure to EMs adds to investment case

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Dr Reddy's Laboratories (CMP: Rs 4,279; Market Cap: Rs 71,221 crore) has been in focus recently, following the Russia-Ukraine war. The company’s business areas in Russia and the sanctions on Moscow are the reasons. We believe investors should look not only at the long-term opportunity for Dr Reddy’s in Russia but also examine its expanding presence across EMs (Emerging Markets). (image) What can Russia offer? While a number of US and European companies has voluntarily taken steps to stop spending in...