Divi’s Lab: Sequential improvement, but long way to go

Divi's Labs has posted a sequential improvement in Q4FY23 results, supported by growth in both custom synthesis and APIs.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Q4 FY23 results backed by both synthesis & APIs Near-term growth to come from contrast media projects Capex intensity picks up with the Kakinada project Margins close to historic low level EBITDA margins guided to reach pre-Covid level within a year Valuation at a premium Divi’s Lab (CMP: Rs 3,098; Market Cap: Rs 82,250 crore) has posted a sequential improvement in Q4FY23 results, supported by growth in both custom synthesis and APIs. The EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) margins have improved...