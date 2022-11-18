Dhanuka Agritech: Buyback doesn’t make us a buyer of this stock

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Volume-led growth, impacted by high-cost inventory Buyback suggests lack of growth investment avenues Wait for valuations to turn cheaper Dhanuka Agritech (DAL; CMP: Rs 708; Market cap: Rs 3,296 crore) has posted a lower-than-expected operating performance in Q2FY23, as higher cost inventory affected margins. Earnings improvement triggers, such as margin accretion, or any benefit from the Dahej plant would be visible only in the next fiscal. With limited growth catalysts, the buyback doesn’t look encouraging and the stock could correct/move sideways in the near...