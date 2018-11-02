Dabur Q2 FY19: Moderation in rural growth expectations; accumulate on staggered basis

Dabur's quarterly result was marked by positive trend on the volume growth and market share front. While slightly weaker margin profile was as per our expectations, moderation in management expectation for rural growth came as a surprise.

Table: Raw material cost weighed on margins

Dabur posted consolidated sales growth of 8.5 per cent year on year (YoY) mainly aided by 8.1 per cent volume growth (vs. 7.2 per cent in the base quarter) in the domestic business (69 per cent of sales). International operations grew 7 per cent on a constant currency basis indicating gradual recovery in MENA market.

Operating margins dipped a tad (-20 bps YoY) on account higher raw material cost (50.6 per cent of sales vs. 49.9 per cent in Q2 FY18) partially offset by lower advertising spending.

Competitive intensity impacts at low priced segment

Among three major verticals, home and personal care (HPC) and healthcare reported double digit sales growth. However, food business (17.7 per cent of domestic sales) was impacted by shifting of the festive season from Q2 to Q3.

Within HPC, moderate growth in oral care was more than compensated by other categories (hair care, home care). Oral care growth slowed with toothpaste sales growing by 6.2 per cent albeit on a high base of 26.4 per cent. While the Red tooth paste franchise (2/3rd of toothpaste category) grew faster, Babool was impacted by high competitive intensity at lower price points. Shampoo sales saw a significant jump with growth at 49 per cent (-14.9 per cent in Q2 FY18). Further, in case of hair oil, low price strategy helped company in gaining market share.

In case of healthcare, the company continues to surpass unlisted and regional players with Dabur honey growing by 12.8 per cent (vs. 8.6 per cent in Q2 FY18).

Moderation in rural growth expectation

While management commentary on containment of competition is positive for the healthcare segment, challenges at the low priced segment in oral care is one aspect to watch out for.

Further, while we take note of management’s guidance for double digit volume growth in FY19, weaker commentary on rural consumption should not be missed. In the quarter under review, rural growth has been higher than urban by 3-4 per cent but, as per management, growth momentum can possibly moderate particularly in the backdrop of weaker monsoon.

Stock outlook

Stock has corrected significantly (-25 per cent from 52 week high) in the recent market turmoil and also after management's Q2 commentary. Incorporating takeaways from the result we have tweaked our volume growth and margins estimates downwards. After the correction, the stock is currently trading at 34x FY20e earnings which is at a significant discount to the market leader.

Having said that, on a longer period of assessment, we remain positive about company's successful execution of product wise business strategies which helped in gaining or defending market share. As a result, in the last few quarters, we have witnessed broadening of growth drivers. Hence, we recommend accumulating the stock on a staggered basis with an eye on the long term.

