    Cummins India: Entering a new cycle with improving prospects

    Revival in private capex and strong orders in hand provide visibility to growth

    Jitendra Kumar Gupta
    November 10, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Export and domestic markets drive higher growth Broad-based recovery in the end market to continue Margins impacted but expected to improve with easing commodity prices Stock trading at 31 times fiscal 2024 estimated earnings All-round improvement, particularly in the domestic market, is helping Cummins deliver a strong growth. A pick-up in demand, both domestic and overseas, adds visibility to growth, which should continue over the next few quarters on the back of a revival in private capex and strong orders in hand. Moreover investments...

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Fault lines are running deep in crypto world

      Nov 9, 2022 / 02:23 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: SEBI wields power against misleading media, growth revenues for pharma sector improves, AAP a major contender in Gujarat, falling USD may cheer emerging markets, and more

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Outrunning the bear

      Nov 5, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST

      As the economies try their best to ward off a hard landing, India comes out as an outlier. It’s a classic case of just staying the course amid difficult times

