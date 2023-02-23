Concor: Stable Q3, but sentiment has turned sour

The management has indicated that Concor is facing stiff competition on the west coast and has recently rolled out lucrative programmes to regain the lost market share. (Representative image)

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Domestic volumes supported overall top line EXIM volumes dropped 15 percent in Q3 New policy fine print could impact LLF charges Slow progress on the capex thus far No immediate triggers for business Container freight operator Concor reported a stable Q3 FY23, with a sales increase of just 4 percent year on year (YoY). While the domestic business sustained its growth momentum, the EXIM (export-import) segment turned out to be a drag due to the challenging market conditions. Quarterly result highlights Concor made marginal progress in...