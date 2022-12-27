CMS Info Systems: Why correction adds to attractiveness 

Highlights Rs 600 crore order win Revenue growth momentum is unchanged 2Q23 EBITDA margin 28.5 percent, continuous EBITDA margin expansion FY23 order book of Rs 2800 crore, 75% executed Attractive valuation at FY24 PE of 12.2x The stock of CMS Info Systems (CMP: Rs 283; Market Capitalization: Rs 4,366 crore) corrected last month in line with the broader market despite delivering a solid set of results that beat Street expectations. Amid the see-saw trends in the market, strong business fundamentals and growth trajectory set CMS apart...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | A sombre IPO market in 2022 holds lessons for investors and issuers
Dec 26, 2022 / 02:48 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: All eyes on China's COVID crisis, dissent in MPC over conflicting data, COVID lock down could do more harm than good, India’s auto sector needs a maverick, and moreRead Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | How globalisation has changed the game of football
Dec 10, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST
The cross-border flow of money and players in football has created fertile ground for economists to study these linkages. Of course, true fans care little for such material things and live for the simple joy of watching the gameRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers