    Clean Science & Technology: Is it time to book some profit, post recent run-up?

    Demand slowdown in Europe is a much bigger worry as we could sense from channel checks across the industry

    Anubhav Sahu
    September 21, 2022 / 11:20 AM IST
    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    The stock price of Clean Science & Technology Ltd (CSTL; CMP: Rs 1,912; Market Cap: Rs 20,308 crore) has moved up by 28 percent since our recommendation three months back. However, in recent times, the macro backdrop has worsened on account of the energy crisis in Europe, slowdown in key economies and the case for further tightening of interest rates by central banks of advanced economies. This leads us to take a closer look at the business. (image) (image) European slowdown...

