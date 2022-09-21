Clean Science & Technology: Is it time to book some profit, post recent run-up?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The stock price of Clean Science & Technology Ltd (CSTL; CMP: Rs 1,912; Market Cap: Rs 20,308 crore) has moved up by 28 percent since our recommendation three months back. However, in recent times, the macro backdrop has worsened on account of the energy crisis in Europe, slowdown in key economies and the case for further tightening of interest rates by central banks of advanced economies. This leads us to take a closer look at the business. (image) (image) European slowdown...