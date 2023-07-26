Bajaj Auto Q1 FY24: Riding fast on the premium segment, valuation reasonable

Bajaj Auto

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Export markets are showing early signs of recovery Domestic premium motorcycle segment continues to cruise fast Rich product mix and lower raw material prices helped operating margins Business outlook positive for medium to long term Export markets expected to recover further, going forward Stock trading at reasonable valuation; buy with long-term perspective Bajaj Auto (CMP: Rs 4,850; M Cap: Rs 1.37 lakh crore) has been able to post a strong set of numbers in the first quarter of FY24 despite multiple challenges in export markets....