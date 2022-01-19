AGS Transact Technology IPO: There is more to it than meets the eye

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

(image) The offer-for-sale from the promoters and the existing shareholders of AGS Transact Technology is opening today (January 19), with an issue size of Rs 680 crore. AGS is India's largest integrated CMS (cash management service) and ATM solution provider with a foothold in the digital payment space. (image) (image) Investment Rationale Integrated solutions provider AGS offers end-to-end solutions in ATM and cash management services. It counts large banks, including SBI, HDFC, ICICI, Axis and Bank of Baroda, among its clientele....