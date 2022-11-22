English
    Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail: Well poised to strengthen presence in apparel space

    ABFRL is a comprehensive apparel player, and it is likely to further strengthen its presence in the industry.

    Bharat Gianani
    November 22, 2022 / 10:46 AM IST
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Margin miss in September 2022 quarter Core Lifestyle and Pantaloons business on strong footing Growth strong in new businesses; however, profitability to be under pressure in near term Expects to surpass FY26 revenue guidance Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail’s (CMP: Rs 311; Market Cap: Rs 29,485 crore) September 2022 quarter results were lower than estimates as higher investment in new businesses as well as higher discounting led it to miss margins. The management indicated that owing to the investment phase in the new businesses,...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers