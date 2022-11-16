ABB India: Economic revival to support growth

Representative image

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong economy and industrial recovery help deliver strong revenue growth Margins remain stable despite higher commodity prices Robust growth in order inflows provides strong revenue visibility Stock trading at 72 times its calendar year 2023 estimated earnings ABB India, the leading engineering company, continues to ride on domestic revival and a pick-up in the exports market. Over the last three quarters, the company’s order inflows have grown on an average 42.4 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. In the quarter ended September 2022...