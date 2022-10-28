English
    A proxy for private capex, this weekly tactical is scoring in all departments

    Order book provides visibility to revenue and earnings growth; return of private capex to boost stock sentiment

    Moneycontrol Research
    October 28, 2022 / 10:39 AM IST
    A proxy for private capex, this weekly tactical is scoring in all departments

    Techno Electric | CMP: Rs 296.95 | The share price jumped 6 percent after the firm secured new orders for FGD totalling to Rs 1,455 crore. It included order from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam LTD – Kota – Rs 666 crore (1x210 MW +2X 195 MW) and from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam LTD – Jhalawar – Rs 789 crore (2x 600 MW).

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Recovery in domestic and overseas markets to drive growth Strong growth in order intake and orders provides visibility Margins to improve with the easing of input price pressure Stock valued at 40 times fiscal 2024 estimated earnings This week’s tactical pick is Thermax (CMP: Rs 2,096 Nifty level:17,737), which has a very high correlation with the domestic capex cycle, particularly private capex. The good news is that the private capex cycle is on the rise, backed by strong domestic demand and credit growth....

