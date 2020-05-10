App
Last Updated : May 10, 2020 07:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Pro crosses 200,000 active subscribers

MC Pro anniversary offer extended till 14 May 2020. Subscribe at an invitation price of Re 1 per day.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol Pro, the subscription-based financial platform from Network18 & Media Investments Ltd, crosses 200,000 active subscribers. This is arguably the largest and the fastest-growing financial news subscription product since it launched on April 21, 2019. Recently, the platform added 5,000 subscribers in a single day.

To celebrate this achievement, Moneycontrol Pro has decided to extend its anniversary offer till 14 May on popular demand. Now, you can subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at an invitation price of Re 1 per day (Rs 365 for the first year). This offer can be availed by applying a special coupon code — PRO365 — on the android app or Desktop. iOS users can apply this coupon through the desktop and use the same login on their device to access Pro.

This fast growth has been made possible by putting the subscriber at the centre of every action. Pro’s distinctive service offers its readers reliable, well-researched, expert-led financial information and analyses. At its core, Pro works on a simple mantra — consistently help subscribers access well-informed insights that make them smart, sharp investors. 

Pro has relentlessly innovated since inception to offer users a slew of premium services such as seamless access to technical analysis, trading ideas from a hand-picked team of experts, a daily comprehensive newsletter and detailed weekly wrap that makes sense of the biggest financial events. Subscribers receive exclusive trading recommendations, curated market data, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes making sense of the biggest business events and on macro, corporate and policy actions from some of India’s most experienced financial journalists and top experts as well as practical insights from market gurus. All these offerings are complemented by an ad-free, user-friendly experience, on the app and desktop along with several benefits.

Users will notice more new features in the months to come — from an improved reading experience to more personalisation as well as more exclusive events. Watch out also for exclusive economic indicators, webinars and interactions with Pro editors and experts.

That’s not all. As a token of gratitude to its readers, Pro has introduced a range of exciting exclusive benefits for existing users. Potential users who subscribe by May 14 too can avail these benefits. 

Some of these benefits include exclusive offers from partner brands such as Gamechangers by C K Narayan, Forbes, MarketSmith India, Definedge Solutions, Learn app, Kurtosis. 

Here is a lowdown of these offers:

  • Gamechangers – two-month subscription of Gamechangers by C K Narayan at no extra cost

  • Forbes India – Free access to four digital issues.

  • MarketSmith India – A month’s access at Rs. 1

  • Definedge Solutions – Exclusive Webinar by Prashant shah on “Identifying next outperforming Sector & Stocks”.

  • LearnApp – A month’s free access

  • Kurtosis – Exclusive webinar by Anant Rao on “Cash - The forgotten Asset Class"



First Published on May 10, 2020 06:25 pm

