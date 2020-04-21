Moneycontrol Pro completes a year, aims to offer more value to its subscribers

Moneycontrol Pro, the premium financial content subscription service from the Network18 Group, has completed a year.

Launched in April 2019, the platform has successfully emerged as one of the fastest growing subscription products in the digital business and finance segment, attaining more than 1,60,000 subscribers in a short span of time.

Commemorating the milestone, the premium platform seeks to enhance its best-in-class services and strengthen its objective of providing reliable, well-researched and incisive financial information, along with insightful analyses, to its users.

"Leading with insights, deep understanding of the space, rapid product enhancements, access to leading industry experts and a penchant to go beyond the obvious, Moneycontrol Pro has emerged as the preferred financial news, data and analysis platform in the industry. This milestone testifies the unwavering support extended by our audience and motivates us to keep enhancing our services and offerings," said Puneet Singhvi, President - Digital & Corporate Strategy, Network18.

Since its inception, Moneycontrol Pro has strived to cater to the requirements of its users through a slew of premium services that include seamless access to technical analysis, trading ideas from hand-picked team of experts, a daily comprehensive newsletter and a detailed weekly wrap that makes sense of the biggest financial events.

In addition to the wide range of exclusive content, it offers an ad-free experience on app and desktop, along with value added incentives.

For instance, 'GuruSpeak' brings distilled wisdom of successful professionals in the markets while the 'Personal Finance' section addresses queries about mutual funds and asset allocations.

"Moneycontrol Pro has been constantly evolving and adapting to the changing times by expanding its scope of offerings and services that explore innovative and unique avenues. Some of our pioneering offerings include the ‘Learn’ series where we have laid bare investment principles, styles and financial ratios that help the users form informed opinions about companies and stocks on their own. Our opinion pieces analyse the economic environment and policy actions, providing them a clearer idea of the broader context in which businesses operate, while our technical analysts identify the short-term trades that may prove to be beneficial for investors. Our collective efforts, over the past year, have led us to become the most preferred destination for our users and we are certain that we will continue in our endeavour for the times to come," said Manoj Nagpal, Business Head, B2C Revenues - Moneycontrol.

In the wake of the coronavirus scare, the platform supported investors by identifying early warnings and analyses of the outbreak and its impact on key sectors. It has continually provided its readers with a balanced analysis of where markets could bottom and how they can restructure a bleeding portfolio.

On its anniversary, Moneycontrol Pro will issue a series of articles chronicling its journey to the top that captures its varied pioneering features, an ode to its dedicated and diligent team of researchers, and its comprehensive reportage of the global economy. Presenting a token of gratitude to its audience, Moneycontrol Pro has introduced a range of exciting exclusive benefits for the existing and potential PRO users for a limited period.