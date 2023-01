Tailpiece

Saudi amusement park shut for 2 hours for Cristiano Ronaldo and his family

An amusement park in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh was closed for two hours for the exclusive use of football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his family, local reports said. According to park officials, the Boulevard World amusement park was shut down to the public for two hours to accommodate the private visit of the Portuguese footballer and his family.