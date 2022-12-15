Market Buzz

Govt to sell up to 5% stake in IRCTC via OFS; floor price set at Rs 680 per share

The government will sell up to 5 percent stake in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) through an offer for sale (OFS). The floor price for the OFS is set at Rs 680 per share, 7.4% lower than IRCTC's closing price of Rs 734.70 on the BSE on December 14. Read here.