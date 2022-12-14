Govt to sell 2.5% stake in IRCTC via OFS; floor price set at Rs 680 per share

The government will sell up to 2.5 percent stake in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) through an offer for sale (OFS) on December 15 and 16. The floor price for the OFS is set at Rs 680 per share.

The issue will have the option to sell two crore additional shares in case of oversubscription.

The promoter proposes to sell up to 2,00,00,000 equity shares of IRCTC, representing 2.5% of the total issued and paid up equity share capital, with an option to additionally sell 2,00,00,000 shares, representing 2.5% of the total issued and paid up equity share capital, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Non-Retail investors can subscribe on December 15 while non-Retail Investors who choose to carry forward their unallotted bids can subscribe on December 16.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)