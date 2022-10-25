Big Story

Rishi Sunak to be UK's next prime minister as only rival drops out of race

Rishi Sunak, the United Kingdom's former chancellor of the exchequer, is set to become the country's next prime minister, as his only rival Penny Mordaunt dropped out of the leadership race on October 24. This will make Sunak the first person of Indian-origin to occupy the top political seat at 10 Downing Street. Read more here.