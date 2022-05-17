English
    Last Updated : May 17, 2022 / 06:40 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Wall Street falls as growth stocks, glum China data weigh

      Wall Street's main indices fell on Monday as downbeat data out of China added to worries about a global economic slowdown against the backdrop of aggressive policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      LIC IPO listing
      Mumbai Cricket Association emergent meeting
      Indian Navy to launch two frontline warships
      Indian embassy in Ukraine to resume operations out of Kyiv
      Tomorrow:
      Delhi Police summons Rajasthan minister's son in Rape case.
      Real TechLife Watch SZ100 launch
      Commerce Ministry to hold inter-ministerial consultations

      Vivo X80, Vivo X80 pro launch in India

      Close

    • Big Story

      LIC listing tomorrow, what should investors do with the stock after it lists?

      Life Insurance Corporation of India will make its debut on the stock markets on Tuesday, after a long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) that attracted overwhelming investor response and raised Rs.21,000 crore for the government. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      Delhi logs 377 cases, 1 more death in a day

      Delhi on Monday reported 377 new Covid cases and one more death, while the positivity rate stood at 3.37 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here. The capital had on Sunday logged 613 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.74 per cent and three deaths. The city had on Saturday seen 673 Covid cases and four deaths, the highest single-day fatality count in over two months. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      OnePlus rolls out stable Oxygen OS 12 with Android 12 for Nord users

      The Android 12 update for first generation OnePlus Nord users is now rolling out. The Oxygen OS 12 update will make significant changes to the user experience, bringing it more in line with Oppo's ColorOS. More here

    • Auto

      Renault approves sale of its Russian assets

      French carmaker Renault says it is selling its Russian branch to Moscow City and its stake in Russian company Avtovaz to a local state-owned institute. Renault said Monday its board of directors approved the deal to sell its 67.69% stake in Avtovaz, the company making Lada, to NAMI, the scientific research automobile and automotive engine institute of the Russian Federation. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Isabgol in ice cream? Netizens are shocked that 'Amul Isabcool' exists

      Amul just introduced a new variant of its Isabcool ice cream and netizens are just discovering that it has Isabgol, a common laxative used in Indian households. While a few felt that they would like to try it, many were repelled by the idea of an ice cream fortified with laxative. A Twitter user posted an ad for the product. More here

    Must Listen

    Simply Save Podcast | “Women have an eye for detail, are loaded with EQ, which is a deadly combination.”

    Simply Save Podcast | “Women have an eye for detail, are loaded with EQ, which is a deadly combination.”

