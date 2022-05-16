English
    Isabgol in ice cream? Netizens are shocked that 'Amul Isabcool' exists

    Isabgol is Psyllium Husk, a laxative.

    News18
    May 16, 2022 / 08:49 PM IST
    While a few felt that they would like to try it, many were repelled by the idea of an ice cream fortified with laxative. (Image credit: @saffrontrail/Twitter)

    Amul just introduced a new variant of its Isabcool ice cream and netizens are just discovering that it has Isabgol, a common laxative used in Indian households. While a few felt that they would like to try it, many were repelled by the idea of an ice cream fortified with laxative. A Twitter user posted an ad for the product.


    “No thanks."


    Followers were shocked by this combination of dessert and laxative.






    Isabgol is Psyllium Husk and can help in losing weight too, says Healthline. Psyllium absorbs liquid in your body, it might aid in the sensation of fullness. This can assist you in limiting the amount of food you consume. Psyllium husk is high in both insoluble and soluble fibre, making it a healthy choice for consumption.


    Additionally, fiber aids in smooth bowel movement and keeps us feeling full for longer periods of time by absorbing water and forming a layer in our stomach that gives us a feeling of fullness for longer periods of time. When combined with water, psyllium husk expands up to ten times its original size, making you feel fuller for longer.


    Moreover, it stimulates the immune system, improves digestion, and aids in colon cleansing, all of which help to create a resistance to fat growth, as well as aid in fat burning and weight loss.



    News18
    Tags: #Amul #Amul ice-cream #Isabcool #Isabgol
    first published: May 16, 2022 08:38 pm
