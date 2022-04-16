English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : April 16, 2022 / 06:28 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Wall Street Week Ahead: Investors turn to defensive stocks as economic concerns grow

      US stock investors worried geopolitical uncertainty and the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation could dent economic growth are heading for defensive sectors they believe can better weather turbulent times and tend to offer strong dividends. More here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Keshod airport to begin operations
      Shinkula-Zanskar road to open
      Kerala to witness thunderstorms
      Tomorrow:
      Ride for nation to kick start in Chandigarh

      Tripura to host India-Bangladesh tourism fest

      Close

    • Big Story

      Govt plans to cut effective import duties on crude edible oils further

      Effective import duties on crude edible oil imports may be reduced further with cuts in two cesses that are levied on incoming shipments, people aware of the matter said. More here.

    • Coronavirus Check

      366 fresh cases in Delhi, positivity rate rises to 3.95%

      Delhi on Friday recorded 366 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate rose further to 3.95 percent, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has increased to 18,67,572. The death toll stands at 26,158, according to the bulletin. More here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Moto G52 India launch could take place soon: All you need to know

      The Moto G52 was recently unveiled in Europe, making it the latest entrant in the company’s value-oriented G series. Now, new information suggests that the Moto G52 might be launching in India soon. More here.

    • Auto

      Maruti Suzuki drives in new Ertiga tagged at Rs 8.35 lakh

      The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it has launched a new version of its multi-purpose vehicle Ertiga, priced between Rs 8.35-12.79 lakh (ex-showroom). More here.

    • Tailpiece

      Locked-down Shanghai residents barter for what money can’t buy

      For many of Shanghai’s 25 million residents, the city’s strict Covid lockdown has made procuring food and daily necessities a struggle money can’t resolve. They’re resorting instead to bartering, trading neighbours ice cream for vegetables or wine for cake. More here.

    tags #daily essentials #MC daily #mc essential 7 #MC essentials #Moneycontrol Daily #Moneycontrol essential 7 #your essential 7

    Must Listen

    The Moneycontrol Real Estate show | Plan for a senior living asset at least 5-10 years before retirement

    The Moneycontrol Real Estate show | Plan for a senior living asset at least 5-10 years before retirement

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.