Market Buzz
Wall Street Week Ahead: Investors turn to defensive stocks as economic concerns grow
US stock investors worried geopolitical uncertainty and the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation could dent economic growth are heading for defensive sectors they believe can better weather turbulent times and tend to offer strong dividends. More here.
Watch out
Tripura to host India-Bangladesh tourism fest
Big Story
Govt plans to cut effective import duties on crude edible oils further
Effective import duties on crude edible oil imports may be reduced further with cuts in two cesses that are levied on incoming shipments, people aware of the matter said. More here.
Coronavirus Check
366 fresh cases in Delhi, positivity rate rises to 3.95%
Delhi on Friday recorded 366 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate rose further to 3.95 percent, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has increased to 18,67,572. The death toll stands at 26,158, according to the bulletin. More here.
Tech Tattle
Moto G52 India launch could take place soon: All you need to know
The Moto G52 was recently unveiled in Europe, making it the latest entrant in the company’s value-oriented G series. Now, new information suggests that the Moto G52 might be launching in India soon. More here.
Auto
Maruti Suzuki drives in new Ertiga tagged at Rs 8.35 lakh
The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it has launched a new version of its multi-purpose vehicle Ertiga, priced between Rs 8.35-12.79 lakh (ex-showroom). More here.
Tailpiece
Locked-down Shanghai residents barter for what money can’t buy
For many of Shanghai’s 25 million residents, the city’s strict Covid lockdown has made procuring food and daily necessities a struggle money can’t resolve. They’re resorting instead to bartering, trading neighbours ice cream for vegetables or wine for cake. More here.
